Regional players to take stage, look for solutions themselves without UN reform — Turkey

ANKARA, September 19. /TASS/. The UN needs to be reformed, or regional players and associations, including BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and ASEAN, will deal with problems, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with the Egyptian MBC Masr TV channel.

"Will other actors be able to create an alternative to the existing international system? As you know, unfortunately, the international system, especially during the Gaza incident, has demonstrated its significant shortcomings. It is unable to respond to emerging crises due to its specific preferences and management structure. The UN structure, and especially its Security Council, is currently far from solving the existing problems. The Security Council and the UN as a whole need to be reformed. It is necessary to introduce a more inclusive decision-making mechanism based on broader participation," the minister said.

"Without reforming the UN, undoubtedly, numerous regional players such as BRICS, SCO, ASEAN and others will enter the scene and pave the way on their own. The current international system amid the war in Gaza, the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, potential developments in the Asia-Pacific region, competition and trade wars is fueling new crises rather than offering solutions."