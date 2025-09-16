Poland open to deployment of foreign nuclear weapons — president

PARIS, September 17. /TASS/. Poland should have an opportunity to host foreign nuclear weapons on its territory and to develop its own nuclear energy, President Karol Nawrocki said on LCI television.

"As the president of Poland, I believe that it should participate in the Nuclear Sharing program," he said, adding that his country should have its own nuclear technologies, including atomic energy.

However, he did not specify whether Poland was planning to obtain its own nuclear weapons, adding that it was "too early to speak" about this.