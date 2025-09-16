IDF announces strike on Houthi military targets in Yemeni port of Hodeidah

TEL AVIV, September 16. /TASS/. The Israeli military has carried out new strikes on Yemen, a statement from the army’s press service confirmed.

The targets were reported to be military infrastructure facilities in the port of Hodeidah, which, according to the Israeli side, were being used by the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement.

According to the IDF, the Hodeidah port was being used by the Houthis "for the transfer of weapons supplied by the Iranian regime, in order to execute attacks against the State of Israel and its allies." "The strike was carried out in response to the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel, including the launch UAVs and surface-to-surface missiles towards the State of Israel," the army press service said in a statement.

The Israeli army's version of events involves the Houthis operating "under the direction and funding of the Iranian regime" and "exploiting the maritime domain to project force and to carry out terrorist activity against global shipping and trade routes. "

"The IDF will continue to act with strength against the repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime on the State of Israel and remains determined to continue removing any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel, at any distance required," the IDF concluded.