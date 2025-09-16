Georgia must stop viewing South Ossetia as something to be 'returned' — president

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. South Ossetian President Alan Gagloev told TASS that Georgia must stop viewing South Ossetia as territory to reclaim if a constructive and equal dialogue is to be possible, including talks on border delimitation and demarcation.

"For our part, we openly declare our readiness for pragmatic dialogue on an equal basis. However, such dialogue is only feasible if the Georgian political elite abandons its revanchist illusions, acknowledges responsibility for past aggression, and ceases to view South Ossetia as an object to be ‘returned,’" he said.

Gagloev stressed that South Ossetia will continue to push for the signing of a treaty on the non-use of force. "This is one of the key elements of the entire post-conflict settlement framework. But without a change in Georgia’s position, a breakthrough is unlikely," he added.

In August 2008, armed conflict erupted between Georgia and South Ossetia after Georgian forces attempted to seize Tskhinval. On August 8, Russia deployed its troops to protect Russian citizens and peacekeepers in the region, forcing Georgian forces to withdraw. Later, on August 26, 2008, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.