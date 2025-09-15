Bulgaria issues written demarche to Russia over drone incident in Poland

SOFIA, September 15. /TASS/. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova and given her a written demarche in connection with the alleged Russian drone incursion in Poland, it said in a statement.

It said that Bulgaria condemns the violation of Poland’s airspace and expresses "solidarity with their ally and partner." Similarly, the Foreign Ministry commented on the incident with the violation of Romanian airspace allegedly by a Russian UAV on September 13.

Mitrofanova commented on Bulgaria's demarche to TASS: "At the meeting, I explained that the Russian Defense Ministry officially denied the appearance of Russian UAVs in Poland, since these devices could not physically cover a distance of more than 700 kilometers. Besides, it stressed that nothing was to be targeted in Poland, declaring its readiness to hold consultations on the investigation of the incident. My personal opinion is that in this situation we are talking about a deliberate provocation by Ukraine, and possibly Poland, in order to further increase the degree of confrontation."

On the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs as that violated the country's airspace.