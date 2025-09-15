Witkoff sells his stake in real estate company for $120 million — media

NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. US special envoy Steve Witkoff sold his stake in the Witkoff Group for $120 million, Bloomberg reported, citing a financial disclosure.

According to the agency, Witkoff took the step to prevent a potential conflict of interest between his government role and business activities. The declaration, submitted in August, lists June 30 as the start date for his position as the US president’s special envoy for peacekeeping missions, although he had already begun working with President Donald Trump’s team before the inauguration.

Bloomberg notes that Witkoff’s declared assets exceed $350 million, including stakes in SpaceX, Cisco Systems, and Uber Technologies. He also reported debts exceeding $31 million, primarily related to loans for an aircraft purchase.

In his role in the Trump administration, Witkoff is responsible for addressing conflicts in the Middle East and managing issues related to the Ukrainian crisis. He has made several trips to Russia, where he has met with Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin, to discuss the Ukrainian settlement. On August 19, Witkoff told Fox News that he had spent roughly 24-25 hours in meetings with Putin and his inner circle.