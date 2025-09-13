EU foreign policy chief wants to defend European interests with carrot-and-stick approach

BERLIN, September 13. /TASS/. China, Russia, North Korea, and Belarus are changing the world order, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas admitted.

"I see how the world order is changing now, and it worries me greatly," she said in an interview with Germany’s RND media outlet. "Look at the recent summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) — China, Russia, North Korea, and Belarus. These states want to return to an order in which power and strength determine who is in charge," Kallas said.

"If we make decisions faster and act in unison, we, as a credible geopolitical player, will be able to protect our interests with a carrot-and-stick approach," the top EU diplomat emphasized.

The SCO summit took place in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. Leaders from more than 20 countries attended, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as representatives from 10 international organizations. Fifteen cooperation documents were signed following the summit.