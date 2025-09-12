EU officially extends sanctions against Russia until March 15, 2026

BRUSSELS, September 12. /TASS/. The European Union has officially extended the entire range of anti-Russian sanctions for another six months, the EU Council announced.

"The Council decided today to prolong the restrictive measures <…> for another six months, until 15 March 2026," the statement says. It is noted that the sanctions will continue to apply to more than 2,500 individuals and entities.

At the same time the European Union has decided not to extend anti-Russian sanctions against one individual, whose name has not been specified.

"In the context of the sanctions' review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of one individual, and to remove one deceased person from the list," the statement says.