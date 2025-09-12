Putin, Trump, Chinese PM to attend ASEAN summit in October — Malaysian head of government

TOKYO, September 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump, and Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, will take part in the 47th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to be hosted by Kuala Lumpur next month, Bernama news agency quoted Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister of Malaysia, the chair of ASEAN for 2025, as saying.

The Malaysian head of government also noted that Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have also confirmed their participation in the event.

Established in 1967, ASEAN currently has 10 Southeast Asian nations as its members, namely, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. At the start of 2025, Malaysia took over the ASEAN chairmanship from Laos.