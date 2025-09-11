Russian diplomatic mission in Doha 600 meters from site of Israeli strike — envoy to UN

UN, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian diplomatic mission in Doha is situated 600 meters from the site of Israel’s strike on the Qatari capital, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told an emergency session of the UN Security Council over Israel’s strikes on Doha.

"It is extremely concerning that the Israeli Air Force struck a district of the Qatari capital where foreign embassies are located. For instance, the Russian diplomatic mission is just 600 meters from the attack site," he said during a United Nations Security Council meeting.