No explosives found on drones that fell in east Poland — prosecutors

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. No traces of explosives were found on fragments of drones that fell in eastern and southeastern Poland’s Lublin and Swietokrzyskie voivodeships (provinces), regional prosecutors told reporters in Lublin and Krakow.

"As far as I know, none of these drones was armed. They were tested for pyrotechnical and chemical substances. Preliminary results of the tests were negative, but the issue will be the subject of further detailed studies," a spokeswoman for Lublin Prosecutor’s Office, Jolanta Debiec, said during a press conference, aired by TVP Info.

In her words, fragments of nine objects identified as drones fell in the Lublin Voivodeship. Besides, the spokeswoman confirmed the discovery of missile fragments in the area, but gave no details.

In turn, a spokesman for Krakow Prosecutor’s Office Janusz Kowalski said no traces of explosives were detected on the fragments of drones, found in three locations on the territory of the Swietokrzyskie Voivodeship.

According to the Polish Interior Ministry, drone fragments were discovered in 16 locations in the country’s east, southeast, center and north as of September 10.

Early on September 10, Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as drones that had violated the country’s airspace. Per Poland’s request, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in order to launch consultations among the alliance’s members.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that overnight, Russian forces had carried out a strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir regions, as well as in the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov. No facilities in Poland were planned to be targeted. The range of the unmanned aerial vehicles that allegedly crossed the Polish border does not surpass 700 kilometers. The military agency added that it is ready for consultations with the Polish side "on this matter."