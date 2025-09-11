WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. US Congressman Joe Wilson (a Republican from South Carolina) announced that he introduced a bill to reinstate the Jackson-Vanik amendment against Russia, which restricts bilateral trade.

The lawmaker pointed out on his X page that he had "reimposed Jackson-Vanik on Russia, cutting off all trade." According to Wilson, the decision to repeal the amendment was wrong. The congressman noted that he made this proposal in connection with the Polish authorities' claims about the destruction of several objects identified as drones.

The Jackson-Vanik amendment was adopted in the US in 1974. It linked the normalization of bilateral trade with the issue of Jewish emigration from the Soviet Union. After the collapse of the USSR, the amendment continued to apply to a number of post-Soviet republics. It remained in force with regard to Russia until 2012. It was then repealed, but the US adopted the so-called Magnitsky Act, a law providing for sanctions against Russian officials whom the US accuses of human rights violations.

Early on September 10, the Polish army’s operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country’s airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. Tusk said that the country’s airspace was violated 19 times in the early morning hours of September 10. He alleged that all of the drones entered the country from Belarus.

So far, three downed drones have been reported. As a result of the incident, part of the country’s airspace, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport, was temporarily closed.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Ukrainian military and industrial facilities in western Ukraine overnight. No targets in Poland were planned. The range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. Nevertheless, the Russian Defense Ministry said it is ready to consult with Poland on this matter.