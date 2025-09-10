Qatar re-evaluates mediation on Gaza, location of Hamas office in Doha - premier

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. Following the Israeli strike, the government of Qatar is re-evaluating its mediation in the Gaza conflict, including the feasibility of hosting the office of Palestine’s Hamas movement in its capital Doha, Qatari Prime Miniser and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said.

When asked whether Qatar will continue to offer a site for Hamas political bureau’s office following the Israeli attack, the premier replied: "At this point, this is actually [what we are doing] right now. We are reassessing everything about the whole process. We are in a very detailed conversation with the United States government, and we need to understand what will be the way forward, because such a thing is unacceptable."