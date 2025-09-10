Israel strikes Houthi Central Bank office in northern Yemen — TV

DOHA, September 10. /TASS/. Israel’s air force has attacked a branch of Yemen’s Central Bank controlled by Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement, Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to the media outlet, the branch in Yemen’s Al Hazm in Al Jawf governorate was attacked. Several bank employees were injured in the shelling.

On September 10, the Israeli Air Force carried out a series of strikes on Ansar Allah facilities in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and in Al Jawf, controlled by the Houthis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) specified that the targets included rebel military camps, the movement’s press service headquarters, and a fuel storage facility. According to a TASS source, Israeli aircraft also struck the Houthi Defense Ministry building and the rebels’ general staff headquarters in Sanaa. The exact number of the attack’s casualties has not been reported.