EU will use cash balances from Russian assets to grant loan to Ukraine — von der Leyen

PARIS, September 10. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) will not confiscate seized Russian assets in the West, but will use cash balances linked to them to provide Ukraine with a reparation loan, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said at the session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

She said that EU countries need to urgently work on a new solution to finance Ukraine's military response based on seized Russian assets.

"With the cash balances associated with these Russian assets we can provide Ukraine with a reparation loan. The assets themselves will not be touched and the risk will have to be carried collectively. Ukraine will only pay back the loan once Russia pays for the reparations. The money will help Ukrainians already today, but also be crucial in the mid and long term for Ukraine’s safety," she said.