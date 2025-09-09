Fifteen Israeli jets engaged in strikes on Qatar to attack one target — radio

TEL AVIV, September 9. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force deployed 15 fighter jets to strike leaders of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, who were reportedly located in Qatar, Israel’s Army Radio reported.

According to the report, 10 munitions were dropped with several seconds’ intervals between each strike. One target was confirmed hit. The operation had been in preparation for several months, Army Radio added. The aircraft refueled midair and returned safely to Israel after completing the mission.

Earlier, the Israeli army’s press service confirmed a targeted strike on senior Hamas officials but did not disclose the location. The announcement coincided with reports of explosions in Doha. The Qatari government condemned Israel, accusing it of endangering civilians.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said the operation against Hamas leaders was planned and executed solely by Israel, with Tel Aviv assuming full responsibility. The statement made no reference to Qatar.