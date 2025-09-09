Nepalese protesters set fire to Gautam Buddha International Airport — newspaper

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Protesters set ablaze the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairava in central Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported.

According to the newspaper, over 1,000 protesters entered the airport, vandalized property, and set fire to several cars. The demonstrators have been near the airport since midday.

A wave of anti-government protests has continued in the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu and other major cities for the second day in a row. Nepalese Prime Minister Sharma Oli resigned. The protesters set ablaze the Supreme Court, as well as the residences of Nepal’s president, prime minister, government officials and other politicians. One of these attacks resulted in the death of the wife of the former prime minister and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

On September 4, the Nepalese government restricted Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (social media sites banned in Russia since they are owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities) as well as other social networks that were not registered with the Communication and Information Technology Ministry in a timely manner. On September 8, mass protests involving thousands of demonstrators began in Kathmandu and several other major Nepalese cities. The protesters opposed the government's measures. Most of the demonstrators were students and activists from the Gen Z youth movement. The government sent servicemen to Kathmandu to maintain order and imposed an indefinite curfew. A total of 19 people died, and over 500 were injured. The authorities lifted all restrictions on September 9 amid continued protests.

Although the protests had no official leaders, Hami Nepal Chairman Sudhan Gurung was their main instigator. The organization promotes youth participation in social reform and opposes internet censorship and corruption.