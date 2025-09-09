Europe needs plan B if Trump refuses to increase pressure on Russia — newspaper

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. European leaders need a plan B if US President Donald Trump refuses to side with them on military assistance to Ukraine, Financial Times commentator Gideon Rachman writes.

According to him, "the clear danger for the Europeans is that they are so immersed in the intricacies of diplomacy <...> that they are missing the big picture."

"The US president has repeatedly signalled by word and deed that he does not want to commit to the defense of Ukraine," Rachman notes, adding that persuading Trump to increase military and economic pressure on Russia would be an incredible achievement. "It is certainly worth a try. But Europe needs a plan B, for when the Trump-whispering fails," he points out.

In Rachman’s view, the so-called coalition of the willing was discussing the possibility of using a US "air shield" in order to ensure a ceasefire because they understand that Russia is unlikely to agree to a truce. "The air shield would involve a big increase in air defences that could close the skies to Russian drones, although not to ballistic missiles. The Europeans would contribute, partly through naval support that could help to protect Ukrainian airspace. There is discussion of the deployment of aircraft carriers, probably from Europe," Rachman adds.