Pakistan to recognize Armenia as UN member to get green light to join EAEU — sources

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Pakistan plans to recognize Armenia as a United Nations member state in order to get a green light to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), sources told TASS.

"Pakistan indeed plans to do that to ensure a consensus on its EAEU accession in return," a United Nations source said.

Another diplomatic source noted that the relevant procedure could take weeks to months. "In any case, this will happen in the foreseeable future," the source said. There are no obstacles left for such a development now that Armenia and Azerbaijan have signed a peace agreement, the source stressed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Russia welcomed the resumption of communication between Armenia and Pakistan.

Armenia-Pakistan relations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar held a meeting on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China on August 31. They signed a communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

During the period of independence, Armenia did not have diplomatic relations with Pakistan due to Islamabad’s position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Moreover, Armenia’s national security doctrine described Pakistan as a national security threat.

The top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed a peace agreement in Washington on August 8, with the parties announcing the establishment of peace in the region.