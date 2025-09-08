UNSC veto right prevents conflict resolution efforts — Egyptian president

CAIRO, September 8. /TASS/. The right to veto in the United Nations Security Council is now an obstacle that hampers international conflict resolution, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said.

"The right to veto is a privilege that has over time turned into a tool distancing the UN Security Council from reality, making it incapable of carrying out its key function - resolving conflicts and stopping wars," his office quoted him as saying at the virtual BRICS summit.

According to the Egyptian president the level of confidence in the United Nations as an international organization has seriously lowered because it is failing to cope with its tasks and demonstrate the efficiency and cooperation it is expected to. BRICS, in his words, facilitates cooperation between its member countries and contributes to the formation of a new, "fairer world order.".