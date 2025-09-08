BUDAPEST, September 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said that his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Sibiga will visit Budapest this week to discuss outstanding issues of bilateral relations.

"If all goes well, my Ukrainian colleague will visit us here in Budapest within a week. And I am ready to discuss with him all the same issues that we have discussed with at least four other foreign ministers of Ukraine. We reached some agreements, but they ended up going the other way," Szijjarto said after meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Earlier on Monday, Szijjarto said that the deterioration of relations between Kiev and Budapest is Kiev’s fault, while the European Union is not interested in the fate of Transcarpathian Hungarians.