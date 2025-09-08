MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces surpass the Ukrainian military in strength and resources by three to six times, top Ukrainian commander Alexander Syrsky said.

"The enemy holds a threefold advantage in manpower and resources, and in key areas <...> may outweigh us by as much as four to six times," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the defense official, August was a "month of great trials" for the Ukrainian army. Syrsky identified four areas as "the most threatening": Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk), Dobrovolysk, Novopavlovka, and Krasnolimansk. "The meeting also discussed problematic issues and proposals for their resolution. Specific tasks for the next period were defined," the commander-in-chief added.

Syrsky also reported that the Ukrainian military is completing the transition to a corps structure. "We are transitioning to a corps system. Army corps are gaining their powers and accepting sets of troops and areas of responsibility," he said.

The top military official announced the start of the transition on February 3. Until now, the Ukrainian armed forces had operated under a brigade structure.