PARIS, September 7. /TASS/. More than a thousand people marched through the Paris streets with posters and flags of the country demanding resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, a TASS correspondent reported.

The crowd chanted Macron Resign, No to Europe. The demonstrators advocated the removal of the head of government from office and expressed dissatisfaction with the government's policies, which, in their opinion, contributed to the welfare of a handful of people and groups. They accuse both houses of parliament - the National Assembly and the Senate - of adopting all the EU agreements, "because of which France found itself in the current situation."

Also, the participants opposed Western countries' support for the Kiev regime and called for an early settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. "Macron, we don't need your war!" read one of the slogans.

Near the Luxembourg Palace, which houses the French Senate, their audience has expanded significantly thanks to a large number of tourists and Parisians who came for a walk in the nearby park. Taking advantage of the opportunity, in front of a huge crowd, the organizer of the demonstration, head of the Patriots party Florian Philippot, along with his supporters, standing on the platform of a truck traveling in front of a column of demonstrators, tore up the flag of the European Union.

"My message to Macron is that he must leave," Philippot told reporters. According to him, the first step will be Bayrou's resignation on September 8 during a vote of confidence in the cabinet. He called on parliamentarians to bring to the vote the initiative announced by the left to launch a procedure to remove the president from power.

"The French are outraged by the austerity plan and the prospect of war. They've had enough, and they want Macron to leave, and they also want us to regain our national sovereignty," the politician added, calling for the country's withdrawal from the EU.

Confidence vote

On August 25, Bayrou said he would put confidence in the government to a vote in the National Assembly on September 8 because of an economic crisis, primarily the continued growth of state debt. According to him, "France's public debt is increasing by 12 million euros every hour." Earlier, the prime minister said that the French authorities intend to abandon the increase in pensions and other social benefits in 2026 in an attempt to curb mounting national debt.

If the deputies vote no confidence in the government, which does not have its own majority in parliament, it will be forced to resign. In this case, the faction of the opposition left-wing party France Unbowed intends to begin impeachment in parliament on September 9. The constitution allows the head of state to dissolve parliament and call early elections.