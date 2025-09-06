Iran continues dialogue with US on nuclear dossier through intermediaries — MFA

TEHRAN, September 6. /TASS/. Tehran and Washington continue to exchange messages through intermediaries on the issue of resolving the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said.

"The dialogue with the US continues through intermediaries. On the day when the Americans are ready to negotiate on the basis of mutual respect, we will also be fully prepared. It is necessary to observe our rights and respect our interests," the Tasnim news agency quotes him as saying.

Tehran will not return to the negotiating table under the previous conditions and a new framework must be established, given the current circumstances. According to the foreign minister, talks are ongoing with European nations regarding their initiative to reinstate the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Iran.

He criticized the actions of three European countries - Britain, Germany, and France - claiming they made a significant mistake by resorting to the snapback mechanism, which has further complicated negotiations. Despite these challenges, he expressed hope that a mutual understanding could be reached.

In 2025, five rounds of Iran-US talks on the nuclear issue concluded without success, largely due to regional developments: Israel launched a military operation against Tehran on June 13, followed by US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. During this period, negotiations with Tehran were facilitated by representatives of the European three (E3), who proved unable to serve as effective mediators for a new agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

On August 28, Britain, Germany, and France initiated the activation of the snapback mechanism to restore the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Iran. Simultaneously, the E3 countries announced their willingness to continue negotiations for 30 days in an effort to extend the validity of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which envisages the lifting of sanctions and is set to expire on October 18.