US Navy’s actions off Venezuela unjustified — Brazilian ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The deployment of US Navy’s forces off the coast of Venezuela to undertake operations against drug cartels has been met with skepticism by Brazil’s ambassador to Russia, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos. He expressed concerns that such measures are unjustified and do not align with the current reality or the actual threat level.

"In our view, this action is not justified," Santos stated during a press conference prior to a gala celebrating Brazil's Independence Day, responding to questions from TASS.

"We do not believe there is any valid comparison between criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking or organized crime and terrorist groups. These are fundamentally different issues that require distinct approaches."

The ambassador emphasized that terrorism and drug trafficking are separate challenges, each demanding specific strategies and tools. "Therefore, we oppose the use of military force to combat drug trafficking and related crimes," he concluded.

Regarding the US operation

On September 2, US President Donald Trump announced that US forces had destroyed 11 members of the Venezuelan drug cartel Tren de Aragua during an operation conducted in international waters. Trump criticized Caracas for allegedly not taking sufficient action against drug trafficking and claimed that Washington was unjustly accusing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of involvement in the Cartel de los Soles - a claim Caracas firmly denies.

According to Reuters, on August 19, three US Navy destroyers were deployed to the southern Caribbean near Venezuela to carry out operations targeting drug cartels. Reports also indicated the presence of the nuclear submarine USS Newport News, the guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie, landing ships, and approximately 4,500 troops in the region.