Slovak prime minister predicts Ukraine's long process of joining EU

BRATISLAVA, September 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is expected to be a lengthy process, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico remarked during Saturday’s Dialogues program on Slovak Radio, in reference to his recent meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky in Uzhgorod on Friday.

"Ukraine must meet all the necessary criteria for EU membership," Fico emphasized. "The process could take a very long time."

He also advised Zelensky to keep this in mind, warning that larger EU member states may pose substantial obstacles to Ukraine’s accession. "They are aware that admitting such a large country will lead to significant shifts in agricultural policies and financial distributions within the Union," Fico explained.

Furthermore, Slovakia expressed its support for the EU’s expansion to include Ukraine and is prepared to share its own experiences from the accession process to assist Kiev.

Relations with Russia when conflict ends

Slovakia, as Fico emphasized, is eager to normalize relations with Russia following the conclusion of the Ukraine conflict.

"We are interested in resuming normal interactions once the war ends," Fico stated. "Slovakia adopts a constructive stance towards Russia."

The prime minister also criticized double standards in international diplomacy. "At home, politicians often make moral appeals, yet their companies continue to operate in Russia. Do you think the West isn't purchasing liquefied natural gas from Russia? Russia remains Europe's second largest supplier of liquefied gas. Moral rhetoric and business interests are two separate issues," Fico explained.