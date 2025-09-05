Russia-China multifaceted cooperation steadily deepening — senior legislator

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Comprehensive cooperation between Moscow and Beijing under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping is steadily developing, Li Hongzhong, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, political mutual trust is steadily deepening and multifaceted cooperation between China and Russia is continuously strengthening," Li Hongzhong said.

According to him, the comprehensive nature and broad scope of bilateral cooperation are confirmed by the intensity of regional ties and interaction.

"In this regard, I would like to note the high dynamics of cooperation between Northeast China and the Russian Far East. Thanks to the personal attention and efforts of the heads of state over many years, China has maintained its status as the largest trading partner and investor in the Russian Far East," Li Hongzhong pointed out.

