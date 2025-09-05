Putin, Trump both blame Europe for blocking peace effort on Ukraine

NEW YORK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump both agree that Europe is to blame for Ukraine’s stalled peace process, CNN reported.

According to the TV channel, Trump responded to European leaders’ frenzied push for more sanctions and military pressure on Russia by demanding that they stop buying Russian energy and urged Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders in a joint phone call to do more to resolve the Ukraine conflict, and his message "faulted the Europeans more than Russia."

On August 15, Trump and Putin met at a military base in Alaska. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said they mostly focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation as he invited Trump to visit Moscow. For his part, the US president stressed that "great progress" had been made, even as not all positions were agreed upon at the meeting.