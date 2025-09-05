Trump fears talks will collapse due to measures taken against Russia — TV channel

NEW YORK, September 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump fears that sanctions against Russia could derail negotiations on Ukraine, CNN reported.

According to the TV channel, the US leader believes that tough action could undermine the negotiations. CNN pointed out that Trump's concerns are emerging amid growing pressure to toughen policy toward Russia. The TV channel also emphasized that it has been almost three weeks since Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, and the US leader is "growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress on peace." According to the TV channel, Trump is considering how personally involved he should be in organizing a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

CNN stressed that "Trump also has previously threatened ‘severe consequences’ on Putin if he does not end the war, though the US president is privately wary that doing so could upend talks." To date, "the US has indicated to allies it is open to playing a limited role in providing security guarantees to Ukraine if a peace deal is reached with Russia," the TV channel concluded.