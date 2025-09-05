European Council chief describes EU expansion as 'important geopolitical investment'

SOFIA, September 5. /TASS/. European Council President Antonio Costa said at a joint news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov that he views the enlargement of the European Union as important geopolitical investment.

"Important geopolitical investment, which we need to make, is investment in the EU enlargement, beginning with Ukraine and Moldova, as well as the Western Balkans. Not all countries are moving towards the EU at the same pace, but their integration into the European Union needs to continue. The plans of EU enlargement will give a certain impetus and financial support to these nations. We should not lose this impetus of opportunity; all European Union countries should support this," Costa said.

Jeliazkov, in turn, said the integration of West Balkans into the EU is a strategic priority, which "guarantees a larger degree of security and development options."

"With regard to North Macedonia, our stance remains unchanged. Its only way towards EU membership is to implement the July 2022 agreements, without the possibility of their revision," he said.