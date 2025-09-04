Poland refuses to send troops to Ukraine even after end of fighting — Tusk

PARIS, September 4. /TASS/. Poland will not send its military to Ukraine even after the end of hostilities there, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters after the meeting of the heads of state and government of the Coalition of the Willing.

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the meeting that 26 countries had confirmed their readiness to send a military contingent to Ukraine after the establishment of a truce or peace.

"Poland, as we have repeatedly stressed, has no plans to send soldiers to Ukraine, including after the end of the war. We are responsible for the logistics," Tusk said as broadcast by TVP Info.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 30 that the Coalition of the Willing aims to undermine the emerging progress on the Ukrainian settlement after Russian-American contacts. Earlier, in an interview with NBC News, the minister also said that ensuring Ukraine's security guarantees through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.