China, North Korea must strengthen coordination on international agenda — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. The Chinese and North Korean authorities must strengthen strategic coordination in addressing global and regional issues, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"China and North Korea must strengthen strategic coordination on international and regional issues to protect our common interests," he emphasized during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Chinese president noted that China will also maintain "maintain close communication with North Korea at all levels and carry out practical cooperation in all areas."

In addition, Xi Jinping stated that the Chinese Communist Party and government prioritize developing friendly relations with North Korea.

"The Communist Party and the government of the People's Republic of China attach great importance to the traditional friendship between China and North Korea and are committed to maintaining, strengthening, and developing our bilateral relations," he pointed out.

The Chinese head of state also stated that Kim Jong Un's visit to China demonstrated Pyongyang's commitment to defending the achievements of World War II.

"The visit of Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, to China to participate in events commemorating the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War demonstrates the North Korea’s firm determination to defend the achievements of victory in World War II," he stressed.