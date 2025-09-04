Slovakia emerges as EU bridge to China, PM says

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. Bratislava is playing the role of a bridge between the EU and Beijing, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said following a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Fico expressed regret that other EU leaders chose not to attend celebrations in Beijing. "Today, the EU is pursuing not even a secondary but a tertiary path due to its short-sightedness in global politics and self-adoration," he pointed out, as cited by the TASR news agency.

The Slovak prime minister and the Chinese president discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as the shift in international power dynamics. According to Fico, the events that took place in China as part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and World War II could have a significant impact on these dynamics.