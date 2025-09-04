Poland ready to host larger US troop contingent, defense chief reveals

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Poland is willing to station more US troops on its territory, the republic’s defense chief, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, told reporters.

"We are ready to accommodate more [American] troops. And we declare that we are fully prepared for their [US] increased deployments in Poland," the Polish defense minister said at a news briefing streamed by TVP Info television. In this regard, Warsaw is planning to develop the necessary infrastructure and build new firing grounds, he added.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki at the White House that the United States will be ready to increase the US military presence in Poland if Warsaw wants it. For his part, the Polish leader said that US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Slawomir Cenckiewicz, the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, will work out proposals on the issue.

Some 10,000 US troops are currently stationed in Poland.