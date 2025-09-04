BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. European officials and diplomats express growing concern that Germany may ultimately decline to participate in a potential military operation in Ukraine, should Western nations proceed with such a mission following the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis, reports Der Spiegel.

"Brussels fears that the federal government may abandon plans for a peacekeeping initiative," the magazine notes. An anonymous European diplomat told the periodical that Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government aims to position Germany as "the leading country in a stronger Europe," yet it appears unwilling to commit to planning the mission over an extended period, only to subsequently "pull out at the last moment."

The source further warned that if Berlin opts instead to provide financial support to Ukraine without sending troops, it could deal "enormous international reputational damage" to Germany. He emphasized the importance of maintaining US engagement in such a mission, warning that failure to achieve tangible results might bolster skeptics within Donald Trump's inner circle - who argue that Washington should avoid involvement in Ukraine - viewing this as validation of their stance.

While Berlin has not ruled out military participation, it stipulates that such involvement would depend on "a political agreement to end the war." Currently, the German government considers the prospects for a ceasefire or peace treaty to be remote. Additionally, another prerequisite for troop deployment would be a significant US role in the operation. Sources in Brussels reported that this stance conflicts with American expectations; Washington seeks clarity from European partners on their specific contributions to establishing peace, and has indicated it will only consider participation once these commitments are clear. The magazine notes that "Berlin does not want to take such a risk."

Although the US has not dismissed the possibility of involvement in a future mission, military officials have been vague about how Washington might contribute, a matter regarded as critical in Germany.

Regarding recent developments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on August 30 that the actions of the "coalition of the willing" threaten to undermine the progress made in diplomatic efforts following Russian-American talks. In an earlier interview with NBC News, Lavrov also reiterated Russia’s position that ensuring Ukraine’s security through "foreign military intervention" on Ukrainian territory is unacceptable.