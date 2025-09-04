China's relations with other countries not directed against anyone — MFA on Trump's words

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. China is actively developing diplomatic relations with countries around the world, emphasizing that its efforts are not aimed at any third parties, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a news briefing, in response to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, who alleged that China, Russia, and North Korea were conspiring against the United States.

Guo clarified, "China has extended invitations to international guests to attend events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's victory in the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the broader fight against fascism. These gatherings serve to honor history, remember our ancestors, cherish peace, and foster a peaceful future alongside like-minded nations. China's diplomatic development is not intended to confront or oppose any third parties."

Earlier, Trump, commenting on the military parade in Beijing, asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to convey greetings to Putin and Kim Jong Un. "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," he wrote on Truth Social.