Putin, Zelensky 'not ready yet' to make peace agreement, Trump says

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky "are not ready yet" for talks but "something is going to happen" that will affect their decisions, US President Donald Trump said.

"Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet. But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done," he pointed out in an interview with CBS News.

The US leader added that he had thought the Ukraine conflict "would have been on the easier side <...> but it seems to be something that's a little bit more difficult than some of the others." Still, Trump described his position on the Ukraine issue as both realistic and optimistic.