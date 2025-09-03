Houthis say attack Israel with rockets second time in day

DUBAI, September 3. /TASS/. The Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah rebel movement have attacked Israel for a second time during the day. A strike was carried out by a "hypersonic ballistic missile" on the Jerusalem area, said Yahya Saree, a representative of the rebels’ army.

"The missile forces of the Yemeni armed forces conducted a military operation by attacking a sensitive Israeli enemy’s facility west of occupied Jerusalem with a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile," the spokesman said on the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

Saree also said that a drone hit "a critically important facility" in Tel Aviv. According to the Houthi spokesman, both attacks "successfully achieved their goals."

Earlier, the Houthis said they attacked targets in Tel Aviv using two ballistic missiles, while Israel said its air defense forces intercepted two missiles.

The air raid sirens were activated in several areas of Israel. There was no information about damage or casualties.

On August 28, Israeli aircraft attacked the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, controlled by Ansar Allah, and killed head of the Houthis government Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi. On September 1, the Houthis confirmed the deaths of 11 more members of the unrecognized government. After that, Ansar Allah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi threatened to intensify attacks on Israel.