Putin says plans to expand Russia's cooperation with African nations

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia aims to expand political, economic and humanitarian contacts with African countries and will continue to support them in their development and participation in international affairs, President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of presenting credentials by new ambassadors.

"Russia is linked with all African nations by relations of genuine partnership, support and mutual assistance. The foundations of these relations were laid back in the days of the struggle of the African peoples for freedom and independence," the head of state said.

He said that Russia had made a significant contribution to the liberation of African countries from colonial oppression, the establishment of their statehood, the development of national economies, the social sphere, as well as to the training and equipping of the armed forces.

"We are always focused on expanding mutual political, economic, and humanitarian contacts. We continue to provide assistance to Africans in their quest for development and active participation in international affairs," Putin said.

The Russian leader said that cooperation issues were discussed in detail at the Russian-African summits in Sochi and St. Petersburg, as well as at the meeting of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum at the level of foreign ministers in Cairo a month ago.

"We are starting work on holding the third Russia-Africa summit this year," he added.