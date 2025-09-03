Houthi rebels report ballistic missile strike on targets in Tel Aviv

DOHA, May 23. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement claimed responsibility for a strike on targets in Tel Aviv using two hypersonic ballistic missiles, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said.

"Missile units of the Yemeni armed forces have conducted a special military operation, attacking sensitive targets of the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Jaffa (Tel Aviv - TASS) with two hypersonic ballistic missiles," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

Saria added that the attack involved a Palestine-2 newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile with a re-entry vehicle, which the Houthis used for the second time, and a Zulfiqar ballistic missile. According to the spokesman, the operation "successfully achieved its goals" as Israeli residents were forced to take shelter and the operation of Ben Gurion Airport was suspended.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces reported that the military had intercepted a projectile launched from Yemen. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

On August 28, Israeli aircraft attacked the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, controlled by the Ansar Allah movement. The attack killed the Houthi government’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi. On September 1, the Houthis confirmed the death of another 11 members of the unrecognized cabinet. After that, Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi vowed to intensify attacks on Israel.