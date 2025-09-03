South Korean Assembly Speaker meets Russian president

SEOUL, September 3. /TASS/. Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea Woo Won-shik met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Speaker Woo Won-shik asked the Russian president to pay attention to 130 South Korean companies operating in Russia," the speaker’s office said. "President Putin was particularly interested in inter-Korean relations and the issues facing the Korean Peninsula. He asked the speaker to share his vision of relations between the two Koreas and wondered whether he could convey a message to [North Korean] leader Kim Jong Un at the upcoming North Korea-Russia summit," the South Korean side added.

According to Woo Won-shik’s office, he "expressed hope that the South and the North will open an era of prosperity and peace."