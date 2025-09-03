Trump asks Xi Jinping to convey greetings to Putin, Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called upon Chinese President Xi Jinping to remember US military assistance in World War II and asked him to convey greetings to the leaders of Russia and North Korea, present at the military parade in Beijing.

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and "blood" that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!" Trump added.