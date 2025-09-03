Common security can be established only through equality of countries — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. Only relations on an equal footing between countries and peoples will allow to ensure comprehensive security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said before the start of the parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War Two.

"Humanity has a common fate. Only equal relations between the countries and people, and life in harmony will allow to ensure common security, eradicate root causes of the war and prevent historical tragedies from happening again," the Chinese leader said.