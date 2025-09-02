Turkey-Russia contacts to open up new opportunities in cooperation, technology — minister

ANKARA, September 2. /TASS/. The high-level contacts between Ankara and Moscow in China will open up new opportunities in the area of technology and strengthen regional cooperation, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir said.

"We attended the meeting between our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Those contacts, which strengthen Turkey's regional and global cooperation, will also open up new horizons in the area of industry and technology," he wrote on social media X.

Putin and Erdogan met on Monday on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin. The Turkish leader confirmed his invitation to Putin to visit Turkey. He also reported on the successful testing of the clearing mechanism for financing the construction of the Akkuyu NPP.