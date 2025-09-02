Iran open to US nuclear talks, but rejects unacceptable conditions — security official

TEHRAN, September 2. /TASS/. Tehran has not completely ruled out further negotiations with the US on its nuclear program, but Washington is setting unacceptable terms, Ali Larijani, secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, said.

"The path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip service to talks and do not come to the table; and they wrongfully blame Iran for it," he wrote on X.

According to Larijani, Iran advocates for constructive dialogue. "By raising unrealizable issues such as missile restrictions, they set a path which negates any talks," the Iranian Security Council secretary concluded.

In 2025, five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the US ended without results following Israel’s military operation against Iran on June 13 and subsequent US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22.

Meanwhile, the E3 (the UK, Germany, and France) held talks with Tehran but were unable to broker a new deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

On August 28, the UK, Germany, and France initiated the snapback mechanism to restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran. At the same time, the E3 announced their readiness to continue negotiations with Iran for 30 days to extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which provides for the lifting of sanctions against the country and is set to expire on October 18.