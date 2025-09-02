Erdogan vows sowers of chaos in Syria will not win

ANKARA, September 2. /TASS/. There is a contingent in Syria that wants to plunge the country into chaos, but Turkey will not let that happen, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We want our neighboring Syria to be peaceful and prosperous and we value its unity and solidarity. The recent developments have demonstrated that instability in Syria impacts us profoundly. We will not turn a blind eye on those who are seeking to sow chaos on Syrian soil and the government in Damascus will not tolerate this either. We want Syria to remain united. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and his administration share our views," Erdogan told reporters after returning from China.

However, he admitted that "like in other regions that suffered from a long war, there are many of those in Syria who are seeking to throw the country into disarray." "We know who they are. That is why we will not leave Syria alone. The warlords profiteering from turmoil will lose this time. The Syrian people, be they Arabs, Kurds, Alawites, Sunnites, or Christians, will ultimately win. I want to make this clear: anyone who tries to derail this process will pay a price," Erdogan stressed.