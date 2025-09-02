Iranian diplomat says no progress yet from two rounds of talks with IAEA

TEHRAN, September 2. /TASS/. Even as Iranian officials and representatives from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have already held two rounds of talks, those produced no decision, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei revealed.

"So far, two rounds of talks involving the agency’s deputy director general and officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran have taken place, but there have been no specific outcomes," the Iranian diplomat said at a news conference.

According to Baghaei, communication between Iran and the IAEA is ongoing, but procedures for cooperation with the IAEA under current circumstances are still being considered, and no decision about continued talks with the Agency has yet been made.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.

The failure by the IAEA to condemn the Israeli and US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities has unleashed criticism in the Islamic Republic. On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law to suspend cooperation with the global nuclear body and block access for its inspectors into the country.