Yerevan committed to putting US-brokered agreements with Baku into practice — Armenian PM

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Armenia is committed to the agreements reached in the United States with Azerbaijan and is determined to implement them quickly, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the SCO+ summit.

"I want to confirm the commitment of the Republic of Armenia to the agreements reached, and we are determined to implement them as soon as possible. As a result of all this, communication between Armenia and Azerbaijan will not only open at the domestic, bilateral and international levels, but new logistical opportunities will also be created for all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, including our neighbors and Azerbaijan's closest neighbors," the prime minister said.

On August 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan after a meeting with US President Donald Trump signed a joint seven-point declaration that emphasizes the desire of Baku and Yerevan for peace, but does not outline the details. The declaration says that the states initialed the agreement on establishing peace and restoring relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and will also make efforts to finalize its ratification.

Yerevan and Baku also signed a joint appeal to the OSCE on the dissolution of the Minsk Group.