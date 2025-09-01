SCO presidency passes to Kyrgyzstan — declaration

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. The presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) passes to Kyrgyzstan, according to the final declaration of the Tianjin summit.

According to the document, the Kyrgyz presidency "will be held under the slogan '25 years of the SCO: together towards sustainable peace, development and prosperity.'"

"The next meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States of the SCO will be held in 2026 in the Kyrgyz Republic," the document said.

"The member states highly appreciate the results of the People's Republic of China's chairmanship of the SCO in 2024-2025, which contributed to deepening mutual understanding, trust, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of member states and strengthening the organization's authority," the summit participants noted.

The SCO summit is being held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. It is attended by leaders of more than 20 countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, and representatives of 10 international organizations.