Belarus supports SCO expansion through new members, partners — Lukashenko

TIANJIN, September 1. /TASS/. Belarus supports the expansion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) through new members and partners, President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

"It is only natural that new states seek to join the organization. Minsk supports the SCO's expansion through new members and partners. Those who unreservedly share the values and foundations of the ‘SCO spirit’ - mutual respect and trust, equality, dialogue, and the pursuit of common development - are welcome to join," he said.

The Belarusian president noted that, given the current geopolitical conditions and the destabilizing effects of unilateral sanctions, there is a clear need for an independent SCO financial mechanism. "This mechanism would finance cross-border projects, neutralize the pressure of sanctions, stimulate the use of national currencies in trade, and support the development of key areas of cooperation, from logistics and energy to digital transformation and artificial intelligence," Lukashenko pointed out.